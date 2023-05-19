Habits that affect cognitive health
Various changes to appearance and health are associated with aging. Issues such as diminished vision, waning muscle strength and gray hairs are among the more common and noticeable side effects of aging. Cognitive decline is another symptom often associated with aging, even if that needn’t be the case.
Certain lifestyle choices can protect against cognitive decline and dementia. While there is no surefire way to prevent dementia, here are some good habits for maintaining cognitive function well into your golden years.
Exercise frequently
Harvard Health reports that exercise, in addition to the many other benefits it provides, may help improve cognitive function in people who have already experienced memory issues. Exercise may be particularly advantageous to people who carry the APOE4 gene variant, which makes people more susceptible to Alzheimer’s. Speak with a doctor about how much exercise is needed and what is safe for your age.
“A sedentary lifestyle increases your risk for diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Your immune system also becomes weaker. This means it cannot fight infections well,” said Andrea Aldinger, director of the Office for the Aging in Wyoming County. “Activity helps condition your heart, lungs, and muscles. This can help you get through your daily activities without feeling tired.”
Enjoy video games
Playing a favorite video game may improve long-term cognitive function. Researchers at Cambridge Brain Sciences found study participants who played non-cognitive-training video games were associated with better performance in several cognitive domains, but only for younger (age 18 to 64) participants. Cognitive training games, on the other hand, were not associated with any cognitive improvement.
Stay socially engaged
According to a study published in the journal Experimental Aging Research, seniors who have high levels of social engagement also have better cognitive function. Getting together with friends, participating in a club, attending religious studies, and any other activity that gets you out with other people can help with cognitive function.
Eat a healthy diet
Eating a diverse array of healthy foods is beneficial. Nutritious diets can help reduce the risk for illnesses that may affect cognitive ability. Eating well also helps keep the brain healthy. A Mediterranean diet appears to lower the risk or slow the progression of dementia in people who have the condition.
Activity is defense
“Activity helps your body use the calories you eat instead of storing them as fat. Your body continues to burn calories at a higher rate after you are active,” said Aldinger.
“You may be able to do daily activities more easily. Activity helps lower your risk for cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Activity can help you control your blood pressure and blood sugar levels and lower your cholesterol. If you have arthritis, activity can help your joints move more easily and with less pain.”
She continued, “Your bones and muscles will get stronger. This will help prevent osteoporosis and reduce your risk for falls.”
Get help for sleep disorders
Lack of sleep can affect memory and learning. By getting help for sleep disorders, you may reduce your risk for cognitive issues.
“Activity can help improve your mood. Activity can reduce or prevent depression and stress and activity can also help improve your sleep,” said Aldinger.
The Wyoming County Office for the Aging (WCOFA) will soon offer Tai Chi for seniors. The Wyoming County YMCA also has many programs designed for seniors, including learn-to-play pickleball.
Though the following events may not be physical activities they can be helpful to sustain cognitive abilities in seniors. In July, there is a Fraud and Scams Forum being presented by New York State Sen. George Borello’s office and the WCOFA and the annual public hearing will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Breezeway Barn in Perry.
While it is not possible to prevent or cure cognitive conditions like dementia with lifestyle changes, certain behaviors can lower the risk of developing these illnesses or reduce their severity.
