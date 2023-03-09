Hard rock influencers Wishbone Ash to play Lima

Wishbone Ash, an influential early hard rock act, is stopping March 14 at Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima, as part of the band’s tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of its “Live Dates” album.
The band, which formed in England in 1969, is led by founding member Andy Powell on lead vocals and guitar. Powell was one of the early supporters of the V-wing guitar.
The band is touring through the Northeast and Midwest during February and March. They will also hit Europe, the United Kingdom and other North American venues in 2023. The band returns to the States in autumn for a trip through the South and West.
“Live Dates” was the first live album released by the band. The album features selections from Wishbone Ash’s first four albums performed in concert during the summer of 1973. Reviewers have consistently listed it among the finest live rock albums of all time.
“Live Dates” includes such popular Wishbone Ash songs as “King Will Come,” “Warrior,” “Throw Down the Sword,” “Rock ’N’ Roll Widow,” “Ballad of the Beacon,” “Baby What You Want Me to Do,” “Pilgrim,” “Blowin’ Free,” “Jailbait,” “Lady Whiskey” and “Phoenix.”
The band has embraced such styles as folk, blues, jazz, pedal-to-the-metal rock and electronics. The band was been cited as influences on such bands as Thin Lizzy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Iron Maiden, Umphree McGee and others.
A limited number of tickets remained for the 7 p.m. show as of Monday. Tickets, which cost $55 ($50 for Western New York Blues Society members), are available online at eventgroove.com and by calling (315) 573-2411.
