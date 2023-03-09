Hard rock influencers Wishbone Ash to play Lima

Wishbone Ash founding member Andy Powell embraced the “Flying V” guitar before it became popular with hard rock or metal acts. The band has a March 14 show at Fanatics Pub in Lima.

Wishbone Ash, an influential early hard rock act, is stopping March 14 at Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima, as part of the band’s tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of its “Live Dates” album.

The band, which formed in England in 1969, is led by founding member Andy Powell on lead vocals and guitar. Powell was one of the early supporters of the V-wing guitar.

