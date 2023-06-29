Harrison Ford gets emotional
(TNS) – Like a majority of the characters he portrays on the big screen, superstar Harrison Ford has a normally gruff exterior and moments of raw and pure emotion are few and far between.
But during an interview with BBC Radio 1 to promote his latest film in the Indiana Jones franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Ford seemed to be on the verge of tears as he spoke about one of his most beloved characters. After host Ali Plumb asked why Ford believes the films have been so successful, the actor broke it down for him.
In addition to giving props to the screenwriters and directors, Ford spoke emotionally about the actors who surrounded him, including the late Sean Connery, and his voice started cracking with raw emotion.
“The films are peopled with some of the most amazing actors and characters and the stories are so compelling, and they mix adventure and humor and heart,” Ford noted.
“But I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films.”
“As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with.”
Directed by James Mangold, the movie is the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise and serves as a sequel to “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” It stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Karen Allen, and Mads Mikkelsen and premieres Friday in theaters.
