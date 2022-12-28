Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R-Batavia) says his office will distribute free fuel weatherization kits courtesy of National Fuel Gas at select libraries in Orleans, Genesee, Monroe and Erie counties. These kits will help New Yorkers to better afford the costs of heating their homes this winter.
The kits will be available at the following libraries: Community Free Library, 86 Public Square, Holley; Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, 620 West Ave., Medina; Hoag Library, 134 S. Main St., Albion; Yates Community Library, 15 N. Main St., Lyndonville; Byron Bergen Public Library, 13 S. Lake Ave., Bergen; Corfu Free Library, 7 Maple Ave., Corfu; Haxton Memorial Library, 3 N. Pearl St., Oakfield; Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia; Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Le Roy.