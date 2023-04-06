Haxton Memorial Library offers storytimes

Children participate in an activity at Haxton Memorial Library in Oakfield.

OAKFIELD — Preschoolers from 2 to 5 years old are invited to a morning of activities, stories, rhymes, songs, and a craft each week at Haxton Memorial Library.

The library is located at 3 North Pearl St. Preschool Storytime takes place 10:30 a.m. Mondays in the Children’s Room.

