Haxton Memorial Library offers storytimes

OAKFIELD — Preschoolers from 2 to 5 years old are invited to a morning of activities, stories, rhymes, songs, and a craft each week at Haxton Memorial Library.
The library is located at 3 North Pearl St. Preschool Storytime takes place 10:30 a.m. Mondays in the Children’s Room.
The Haxton Library’s talented Mrs. J. fills storytime with fun for preschoolers with each program centered around a theme like holidays, animals, colors, pets, seasons, or special events, library officials said in a news release. The colorful Children’s Room is described as the perfect setting, and it invites children to explore the other activities and materials available at the library.
Haxton Memorial Library also offers baby storytime at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Babies from birth to 2 years old are invited to share rhymes, songs and simple board books, followed by playtime.
Although baby storytime is designed for infants and toddlers, older children are always welcome to attend as well.
“Our storytime programs are great favorites because they engage the children with activities and songs,” said Library Director Kim Gibson. “We love to have our preschoolers and their families explore and enjoy the materials, books and programs that we offer at the Haxton.”
Call (585) 948-9900 for more information about preschool storytime, baby storytime, or any of the other programs at the library.
