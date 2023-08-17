Health departments warn of vaping risks

BATAVIA — Area health officials are aiming to educate people about the dangers of vaping.
Electronic cigarettes, better known as vapes, have become a widely used product for teens and young adults. The devices used can look like flash drives and come in many different flavors, sizes, and brands.
The vape device works by heating an oily liquid until it becomes vapor. The liquid also known as vape juice, contains chemicals and can contain marijuana distillate or oil.
The liquid also contains some mix of flavorings, aromatic additives that could smell and taste fruity or minty, depending on the flavor of the device.
HEALTH DANGERS
“There are still many unknowns about vaping and its long term effects, including the vape liquid contents,” said Public Health Director Paul Pettit of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments in a news release. “Although vapes have been advertised as a way to quit smoking regular cigarettes, vapes still contain nicotine, the same addictive chemical in cigarettes. They also contain chemicals that have the potential to damage the lungs and there are no real regulations on how much nicotine and other chemicals are added.”
Associated Risks
According to John Hopkins Medicine, the oily liquid from vape devices could have the ability to coat the lungs and cause chronic lung diseases such as lipoid pneumonia, a form of lung inflammation.
A National Library of Medicine research review article discussed that nicotine can lead to brain development risks and may cause anxiety. Nicotine also raises blood pressure and spikes adrenaline.
Heart rate then increases, increasing the risk for heart attack. The risk of becoming a regular cigarette smoker and or developing other addictions is high.
Reasons for quitting not only involve the health risks, officials said. Vaping is also financially expensive and sports performance can dwindle, since vaping may lead to lung irritation.
Tips for quitting
n Pick a day on a calendar when you plan on quitting, let friends or family know.
n Download an app that helps you track your sober days, build new healthier habits, and provides motivation– visit SmokeFree.gov for free apps to download.
n Get rid of all vaping devices.
n Understand what the withdrawal symptoms are such as headaches, hunger, trouble sleeping, and concentrating are just a few.
n Steps to battle cravings can include chewing gum or drinking water; yoga or meditation; keeping your hands busy.
The sooner one quits, the quicker the body rebounds and repairs itself. For more help or information, contact your healthcare provider.
People can also text, chat or call the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) or visit the New York State Department of Health website.
