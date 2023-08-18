BATAVIA – Residents living in and around Batavia can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic conditions with health screenings by Life Line Screening.
Arc Glow will host the community event on Aug. 23 at 38 Woodrow Rd. in Batavia, officials said in a news release. Free parking available.
Screenings can check for:
nThe level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
nNarrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease.
nHDL and LDL Cholesterol levels.
nBone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.
There is a cost for the screenings. Package pricing is available and consultants will work with participants to create a package based on age and risk factors.
Pre-registration is required.
For more information, call 1 (877) 237-1287.