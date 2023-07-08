BATAVIA — Area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
Arc GLOW will host a screening event Aug. 23 at 38 Woodrow Rd. Free parking will be available.
Screenings can check for:
n The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
n Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease
n HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
n Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with people to create an appropriate package based on age and risk factors. Call 1 (877) 237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
Pre-registration is required.