BATAVIA — Area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
Arc Glow will host a screening event on May 2 at 38 Woodrow Rd.
Screenings can check for:
n the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health;
n narrowing of the smaller arteries of a person’s ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease;
n HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels;
n bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.
Screenings are affordable and convenient, organizers said in a news release. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for each person based on age and risk factors.
Lifeline Screening’s mission is to make people aware of early and unrecognized health problems and encourage followup care with their doctor.
