The Hemlock “Little World’s” Fair is powering up for its 165th summer.
The fair returns Tuesday and runs through July 22 at the Hemlock Fairgrounds, 7370 Water St.
For each of the last two summers, the fair has enjoyed record-setting attendance, a trend organizers hope continue in 2023.
The agriculture-based festival is a summer staple in Livingston County, showcasing the best the region has to offer.
There’s a little bit of everything, including horse racing, demolition derbies, 4-H exhibitions, a midway from Gillette Shows with games and rides for children of all ages, a petting zoo, food stands, a horse pull, racing pigs, talent show, quilt show, and nightly entertainment in the Festival Building. Midway rides open daily at 2 p.m.
Evening grandstand events feature such high-powered thrills as demolition derbies (July 18 and 22), tractor pulls (July 20 and 21), and monster trucks (July 19.
There’s also a historic element to the fair with its collection of artifacts in the fair’s Heritage Museum, a working sawmill, and a historic grandstand.
The fair strives to feature an agricultural learning experience while also being a thrilling and entertaining family event.
Opening Day is “Senior Citizens Day” and “Military Appreciation Day” on July 19 will feature the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Competition.
Gates open at 9 a.m. July 18 to 20, and 7 a.m. July 21 and 22.
The fair opens with one of its major events, the Sire Stakes Races, which begin at noon July 18. The race is part of the New York State County Fair Series, which consists of non-pari-mutuel harness racing events open to eligible 2- and 3-year-old New York-bred Standardbreds. The event provide young horses the chance to earn as they learn the support of harness racing and bring the racing to communities across the state. The Sire Stakes series culminates in September with the County Fair Finals.
In addition to attendance, last year’s fair included another record. The 2022 4-H Livestock Auction at the fair set an all-time record with $147,000 in gross income – easily surpassing the previous mark of $79,500. This year’s auction begins at 1 p.m. July 22. Species to be sold include lambs, beef, hogs and market poultry.
The nightly concert line-up features Pete Griffith Group on Tuesday, Shackwater on Wednesday, Sticks and Stones on Thursday, Highway 31 on Friday and Kid Kurry Band on Saturday. The concerts are scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight each day.
Tickets, which remain the same as last year, are $14 per day for ages 13 and older, $12 for children age 4 to 12 years. Weekly tickets are $34 and $29. Daily and weekly tickets include rides. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free, though rides are not included with their admission.
Tickets are available at 1812 Store in Hemlock, NAPA Auto Parts in Mount Morris and Dansville, Wester’s Country Store in Conesus, Geneseo Auto in Geneseo, Village of Wayland Office in Wayland. Weekly tickets only are available at West’s Shurfine in Livonia and Honeoye.
For a full schedule and more details on this year’s fair, go to www.hemlockfair.org.