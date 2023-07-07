HEMLOCK – The 3rd annual “Weekend of Blues Festival” will bring nationally-touring blues acts to the Hemlock Fairgrounds, 7370 Water St., on July 8 and 9.
“Hosting top-tier blues artists at Fanatics Pub over the years has been an incredible experience, and we’re excited to bring big acts to the area once again,” said Jim Shelly owner of Fanatics Pub, and the event’s promotor. “The enthusiastic response we’ve received from the community is a testament to the power and universality of blues music, and we can’t wait to share this celebration with our friends and neighbors in Upstate New York.”
The festival features a diverse lineup of talented performers, including Early Times, Gabe Stillman, John Nemeth & the Blue Dreamers, Yates McKendree, Bywater Call, and Sugar Ray and the Blue Tones.
The gates will open two hours before the first show, and camping is available for those who want to make a weekend of it.
Kelly Burns director of tourism for Visit LivCo shared her enthusiasm for the event.
“We are thrilled to host the 3rd Annual Weekend Of Blues Festival in Livingston County,” Burns said.” The event brings together music lovers from all over the region and beyond, showcasing the beauty and cultural richness of our area.”
A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to Respect and Be Kind, a Rochester-area non-profit that seeks to spread humanity and bring awareness of basic support needs. The goal of the organization is to create a kinder and more respectful world, one human interaction at a time.
Among the initiatives of Respect and Be Kind is providing “onesies” for newborn babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Rochester and John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The onesies have a “Respect and Be Kind” graphic on them.
The organization is also developing talks designed for school-age children. Fundraising is done through the sale of branded merchandise.
For information on Respect and Be Kind, go onlilne to respectandbekind.com.
Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the early bird special for tickets.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.fanaticspub.com/a-weekend-of-blues. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate for $50 per day or $80 for the weekend.
There is no outside food or beverages allowed at the event center, but there will be food and beverage vendors on site. Pets are not allowed, but lawn chairs are welcome.
For more information, call (315) 573-2411 or email info@fanatics-pub.com.
For camping information, call the Hemlock Fairgrounds at (585) 746-6156, email camping@hemlockfair.org or visit www.hemlockfair.org.