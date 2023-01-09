Here’s a delicious soup perfect for the season

Metro Creative ConnectionCooks can step out of their chicken soup comfort zones and try this recipe for Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Pumpkin Crisps from “The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook” (Metro Books).

Cooler weather arrives just as prime entertaining season heats up.

Those who will be hosting gatherings can expand their recipe repertoire to feed guests and keep them satisfied.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1