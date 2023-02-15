Create your ultimate workout playlist
(TNS) – Not only does a great playlist make working out a lot more fun, but it also helps the time go by.
When crafting a playlist, it’s tempting to just throw all your favorite songs together. But believe it or not, there is a science behind what makes a great gym playlist — and how music can impact your body more generally.
“Music is able to increase stimulation, as there’s a connection between auditory neurons and motor neurons. That’s why music often makes us more mobile and motivates our body to move,” explained Making Music Mag.
In a 2008 study, Costas Karageorghis, an associate professor of sport psychology at Brunel University in England, found that songs tempos should be between 120 and 140 beats per minute — which is also, roughly, the average person’s heart rate while working out.
Here are a few playlist suggestions from certified personal trainers around the country:
“Music gets my mind off of what I’m doing in the gym,” Chaniece Tarpley, a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and online coach, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Here are Chaniece’s must have songs:
n “Wish” by Kehlani
n “Notice Me” by SZA
n “Tomorrow 2”″ by GloRilla and Cardi B (caution, explicit lyrics)
n “Ass Like That” by Victoria Monet
n “Players” by Coi Leray
“Lyrics are important,” said Joy Dossman, a certified personal trainer. “Subliminally, we are feeding our minds, whether we’re aware of it or not. So I play clean music.”
Keeping it clean, here are Joy’s must haves:
n “Communion” by Mike Teezy
n “Sleepin!” by Nobigdyl
n “Joyful Noise” by Flame
n “For the Father” by Young Bro
“Music is the whole heartbeat of a workout!” Jules Gomez, personal trainer, nutrition coach, and fitness director at Sanctuary Fitness LA, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It also keeps you distracted from the voice in your head that tells you to quit.”
Here are Jules’s favorite motivational songs:
n “Sweetest Pie” by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
n “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj
n “Yo Perro Sola” by Bad Bunny
n “Do It Do It” (Tiesto Remix) b ACRAZE, Tiesto and Cherish
n “Level Up” by Ciara
Popular music app such as Apple, Spotify and Pandora have great workout playlists for those who don’t have the time — or interest — to create a personal playlist.
Spotify’s Beat Mode playlist has more than nine hours of music dedicated to keep you working out.
