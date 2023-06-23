ROCHESTER – The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival opens today and includes a free concert by the Honeoye Falls-Lima High School Jazz Band.
The HF-L students are scheduled for perform on the City of Rochester Jazz Street Stage at 5:15 p.m. Jazz Street is Gibbs Street, renamed for the festival.
The concert is one of several free shows this afternoon and evening at the venue featuring high school students. The concerts begin at 4:30 p.m. with the CSE Music School Band.
Those attending tonight’s performances are encouraged to bring a playable musical instrument to donate at the M&T Bank Rochester Education Foundation Booth on Gibbs Street between 5 and 8 p.m.
More than 20 high school jazz bands from area schools are scheduled to perform at the festival.
The jazz festival runs for the next nine days – through July 1 – and will feature some 300 shows in 19 diverse venues around downtown Rochester. Around 100 shows will be presented for free. The festival also features nightly jam session and jazz workshops.
Tonight’s headliner concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, is Pat Metheny, who is performing at the Rochester International Jazz Festival for the first time.
Tickets cost $43 to $83 plus $7 service charges.
Metheny burst onto the international jazz scene in 1974. With the release of his first album, “Bright Size Life,” he reinvented the traditional “jazz guitar” sound for a new generation of players. The 20-time Grammy winner has continued to redefine the genre by utilizing new technology and constantly working to evolve the improvisational and sonic potential of his instrument.
More than 1,750 artists – from 14 countries and the United States – will be featured in the concerts.
The festival draws more than 210,000 people annually.
For a full schedule and ticket information, go to rochesterjazz.com.