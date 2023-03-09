Some two dozen school theatrical productions are planned through the end of March in the four-county GLOW region.
The high school musical season opened last week with Batavia High School’s production of “Les Miserables.” Seven productions are scheduled this weekend at area schools.
Here’s a look at the remaining performance schedule:
March 9-11
HAIRSPRAY: Byron-Bergen Central School, 6917 West Bergen Rd., Bergen. 7 p.m. March 9 to 11, and 2 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors and students. Available online at https://www.msbtickets.com/byronbergenjrsrhighschool/schoolevents and at the door.
LES MISERABLES: Le Roy Central School, 9300 South Street Rd., Le Roy. 7 p.m. March 9 to 11. Tickets available on the school website, www.leroycsd.org.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC: Pembroke Central School, 8750 Allegany Rd., Corfu. 7 p.m. March 9 to 11, 2 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students. Available from any cast member, at the door, or via email to ckomosinski@pembrokecsd.org.
INTO THE WOODS: Perry Central School, 33 Watkins Ave., Perry. 7 p.m. March 9 to 11. Tickets, which cost $12, are available at the door and online at tinyurl.com/psp92yfb.
March 10-11
ALADDIN JR.: Keshequa Central School, 13 Mill St., Nunda. 7 p.m. March 10, 1 and 7 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $10. Available at the school.
DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL: Lima Christian School. 7 p.m. March 10, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11 in Honeoye Falls-Lima District Auditorium, 619 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Honeoye Falls. Tickets, which cost $8 for adults and $6 for students, are available at the school office, at the door, and online at http://seatyourself.biz/limachristian .
BYE, BYE BIRDIE: Pavilion Central School, 7014 Big Tree Rd., Pavilion. 7 p.m. March 10 and 11. Admission is free/pay-what-you-can with donations will be accepted at the door to defray the cost of future Pavilion Central School productions.
March 16-18
LES MISERABLES: Livonia Central School, 2 Bulldog Blvd., Livonia. 7 p.m. March 16 to 18. Tickets available showtix4u.com, https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70459
March 17-18
MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL: Notre Dame High School, 73 Union St., Batavia. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18. Tickets, which cost $10, are available at the door.
March 17-19
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE: Avon Central School, 191 Clinton St., Avon. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. March 19. $12 per person. Available at the door and online at http://bit.ly/avoncsd-theatre
ANYTHING GOES: Dansville Central School, 282 Main St., Dansville. 7 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18. For ticket information, go to https://tinyurl.com/ywdb24w2
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: Geneseo Central School, 4050 Avon Geneseo Rd, Geneseo. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. March 18. For ticket information, go to https://gcdc.booktix.com/
THE LITTLE MERMAID: Medina Central School, 1 Mustang Drive, Medina. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. March 19.
LITTLE WOMEN: Mount Morris Central School, 30 Bonadonna Ave., Mount Morris. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18, 1 p.m. March 19. Tickets are $5.
MARY POPPINS: Oakfield-Alabama Central School, 7001 Lewiston Rd., Oakfield. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18, 2 p.m. March 19. Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for adults, and free for children younger than 5 years old.
March 24-26
THE ADDAMS FAMILY: Albion Central School, 302 East Ave., Albion. 7 p.m. March 24, noon and 7 p.m. March 25. Tickets are $5 at the door.
BYE, BYE BIRDIE: Caledonia-Mumford Central School, 99 North St., Caledonia. 7 p. m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 26. Tickets will be available online. For information, go to https://www.cal-mum.org/
WILLY WONKA: Holley Central School, 3800 North Main St., Holley. 7 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 25. Ticket information available at showtix4u.com.
GUYS & DOLLS: Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School. Performances 7 p.m. March 23, 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 25 in the Honeoye Falls-Lima District Auditorium, 619 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Honeoye Falls. The district’s senior citizen luncheon and performance returns March 22. The luncheon will be at the Middle School Cafeteria at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a matinee performance of Guys & Dolls. RSVP by March 20 to Dana Boldt, (585) 624-7043.
CINDERELLA: Letchworth Central School, 5550 School Rd., Gainesville. 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 26. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and students. Available at the door.
THE WIZARD OF OZ: Lyndonville Central School, 25 Housel Ave., Lyndonville. 7 p.m. March 24 and 25, 2 and 4 p.m. March 26.
March 30
DISNEY KIDS FROZEN: Performance by fifth-grade students at Pavilion Elementary Schools. 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 30 in the auditorium at Pavilion High School, 7014 Big Tree Rd., Pavilion.
March 30-April 1
BRIGHT STAR: Warsaw Central School, 153 West Buffalo St., Warsaw. 7 p.m. March 30 and April 1. Tickets are $10. Available at the door on show nights.