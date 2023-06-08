MUMFORD – The sounds of fiddles, bagpipes, and bodhrans will fill the 19th-centrury village and Great Meadow at Genesee Country Village & Museum’s annual Celtic Faire on June 10 and 11.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd.
Visitors will find a pan-Celtic celebration of heritage music, dance, and authentic food and drink, with an artisan fair, clan booths, Highland Games, historic weaponry workshops, Irish dancing, a talk about tartan in the John L. Wehle Gallery, and more.
Tickets for the Celtic Faire are on sale at https://www.gcv.org/event/celtic-faire-2/. Purchasing tickets online in advance includes a discount; there is an additional fee for tickets purchased day-of online and at the door.
Music & Dance
Visitors will enjoy the sounds of A Bit of Irish Street Band and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann of Rochester while exploring the Museum grounds. Listen as the campus echoes with the thrum of traditional pipe and drum melodies as played by Celtic Spirit Pipe Band, Feadán Òr, Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes & Drums, and Buffalo Niagara Scotia Society Pipes & Drums. Demonstrations include ROCeltic, Rochester Academy of Irish Dance, and Royal Scottish Country Dance Society of Buffalo.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Welsh folklore, dance, music, and culture with guest Ruthanne Ankney.
Exploring Pan-Celtic Traditions
From the Scottish Highlands, Emerald Isles, and rugged Welsh coastline to the Genesee Valley, Celtic traditions and roots run deep. Booths will represent a number of Scottish clans in the Greater Rochester area with information about family history and lineage. Clans present will include Clan Baird, Clan Blair, Family of Bruce International, Clan Cumming Society of the United States of America, Daughters of Scotia, Lady Douglas -126, Clan Ferguson (Sunday only), House of Gordon, Clan Hall Society, Clan Keith, Clan MacNachtan Association Worldwide, Clan Menzies, Clan O’Keefe, Scottish Heritage Society of the Rochester NY Area, Clan Sinclair, and Clan Stuart. After learning about family history at the clan booths, visit the John L. Wehle Gallery to explore samples of tartan and historic garments from the Susan Greene Costume Collection on display.
Highland Games and Feats of Strength
Circle around the Great Meadow to experience the fierce competition that is traditional Highland Games. Cheer on the Buffalo Heavies as they compete in historical Scottish demonstrations of strength, agility, and skill. Don’t miss the Adult Sheaf Toss (Sunday at 3 p.m.. $5 fee applies), and youth Irish football and hurling clinics with Roc City Gaelic and Buffalo Fenians GAA at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily.
Food & Drink
Enjoy a scotch egg or a turkey leg and a historical craft beer brewed by Rohrbach Brewing Co. referencing 19th-century beer recipes from the Freight House Pub, or venture out into the festival to try specialty food vendors, including Dottie’s Lemonade, The Haggis Hut, and Infamous Welsh Cookie Co. The Historic Confectionery’s Bread Cart will be out in the Village with a variety of warm, freshly baked breads, and the D.B. Munger & Co. Confectionery will be open, featuring a number of 19th-century baked goods.
Visitors may also explore cooking demonstrations in historic homes and enjoy tastings of Galician-style filloas and shortbread, or stop by Hosmer’s Inn to enjoy a tea house!
Around the Historic Village
A ticket to the Celtic Faire also includes admission to the Historic Village at GCV&M. Visitors may explore buildings throughout the Historic Village to find a number of trades, demonstrations, and activities related to Celtic heritage in the Genesee Valley region. Learn about skirting fleeces and sheep shearing on the Pioneer Farm, see Irish flax processing, spinning linen, and dyeing at Keiffer House, smell Irish soda bread baking in the Livingston Backus Kitchen, explore Irish crochet and Celtic lace demonstrations in the Town Hall, and more.
“Tartan and Plaid Mania” is featured in the John L. Wehle Gallery at 1:30 p.m. June 10. Visitors will have the opportunity to attend the curator-hosted talk in the gallery. “Tartan and Plaid Mania” traces the history and tradition that is plaid and tartan, exploring this fabric taken the world by storm, and how has it changed over the ages. The program is paired with plaid and tartan items from 19th-century America, and will be hosted by Brandon Brooks, curator of the John L. Wehle Gallery.
Admission to the John L. Wehle Gallery, and Saturday’s Gallery Talk, is included in general Museum admission.
Shop an artisan fare, explore Celtic traditions throughout the Historic Village, learn about the history of tartan, and more at Genesee Country Village & Museum’s annual Celtic Faire on June 10 and 11.