MOUNT MORRIS – Preserving history is an important means to transmit our understanding of the past to future generations, says Livingston County Historian Holly Watson.
In doing so, it connects people to certain times, places and events that were significant milestones in a collective past.
Here are some steps from the Historian’s Office that individuals can take to preserve old and new family photos:
n Back up digital photos to an external drive, cloud service or print them out.
n Label recent photographs. While you know who, what and where, future generations may not.
n Label old family photos as best you can. Connect with family members who can help identify the people and places. Use a pencil to label if possible.
n Scan photos to create a backup copy.
n If you are cleaning out photographs or other collections, contact the Livingston County Historian. Your items may be a perfect fit for the County Archives and will help future researchers.
