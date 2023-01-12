BATAVIA – The year is 1722. A pair of colonial Pennsylvania fur traders fight with a Native American hunter and leave him for dead. Rival investigations by Indigenous leaders of multiple Native nations, colonial officials from several colonies and members of the British Board of Trade follow.

The investigations result in fierce debates about the true nature of justice – and the positions taken in those debates may surprise you.

