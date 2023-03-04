Much of Batavia’s early growth could be credited to its prime location and ease of access to all forms of transportation.
With the coming in large numbers of automobiles, roads and highways came to become the major arteries of moving people and goods. Batavia’s near-halfway location between the large cities of Buffalo and Rochester brought much more traffic through, and the want of greater number of people coming to and fro provided the opportunity for mass transportation along the area’s roadways.
The service that came to fill this role was the Blue Bus, which began in the 1920s.
What became known as the Blue Bus line began in 1921, linking Buffalo and Rochester under the Continental Motor Bus Corporation of Rochester.
The Batavia terminal for the line was located at the Lafayette Hotel on Court Street. In 1925, a line to Attica was added.
In 1926, the company was bought by a Cleveland based group under the leadership of Lawrence Schultz. Schultz came up with the moniker of the Blue Bus, with his slogan, “ride the blue bus.”
The Blue Bus would run hourly routes both east and west of Batavia, and was a necessity for many families without an automobile or who had regular business in Buffalo and Rochester.
During the Great Depression, the bus line faced significant financial difficulties. A buyout by the Greyhound Bus Company seemed imminent, but the deal was blocked by the City Council.
After its financial situation stabilized, Schultz began selling shares to his employees and sharing company profits with them, a policy that would continue until the end of Schultz’s ownership. With the coming of the New York State Thruway, it was very common to see the Blue Bus amongst the traffic going both east and west.
After Lawrence Schultz’s retirement in 1958, the line was then bought by the Cowen family, and the Blue Bus became part of the Trailways company. Lawrence Schultz would die in 1967.
As part of the Trailways lines, the company continued to use the Lafayette Hotel as its terminal until 1965. At that time, the Urban Renewal Agency bought the building and had it demolished.
Trailways then bought a new location on the site of the old New York Central Railroad freight house on Center Street and built a new office building and garage. Much of the company’s local business was done from the office, and many of its buses were serviced there.
The business of Batavia terminal would be short lived as the Tour Offices were moved to Rochester in 1976, leaving half the building vacant. Two years later all administrative work followed to Rochester.
In 1981, the terminal was sold, and the ticket office would move to various locations around town. For instance, in 1988 it had moved to the then Ames Plaza. That same year, Trailways was bought out by Greyhound, and the stops in Batavia became fewer and fewer.
