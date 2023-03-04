Area travelers rode the Blue Bus

A Blue Bus is shown at the old Thruway interchange in Batavia. The business eventually became part of the Trailways company.

Much of Batavia’s early growth could be credited to its prime location and ease of access to all forms of transportation.

With the coming in large numbers of automobiles, roads and highways came to become the major arteries of moving people and goods. Batavia’s near-halfway location between the large cities of Buffalo and Rochester brought much more traffic through, and the want of greater number of people coming to and fro provided the opportunity for mass transportation along the area’s roadways.

