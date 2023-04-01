The major industry of Batavia beginning in the 1880s and continuing well into the 20th century was that of agricultural manufacturing.
Large factories sprung up nearly overnight, built around the many railroad lines that ran through the village, making it an extremely attractive location for large industry. Many know of the bigger names — whose history can still be seen in some ways still — such as Johnston-Harvester, Masse-Harris, and Wiard Plows.
However, there was another major company in the same market in Batavia around the turn of the century: the C.H. Bidwell Thresher Company.
Charles H. Bidwell was born in Albion on Sept. 10, 1848. Through his mother’s and aunt’s influence, he was sent on to continue his education to Albion Academy, and then on to Brockport Normal School.
Bidwell’s father was not in favor of him continuing his education, wanting him to become a farmer.
Charles had to leave Brockport Normal School and manage the family farm after both his parents’ health began to wane. His mother would die in 1872.
He married Luella Albin in 1873, and they would have four children.
Bidwell’s knack for mechanical inventions and manufacturing developed early in life. At 10 years old he made a small bean thresher that he operated by himself.
He went on to be the first to introduce steam threshing in Orleans County, and carried his career along that path for a decade. He worked for the Westinghouse Company, a steam machine manufacturing company, giving him the experience to start his own company.
In 1881, Bidwell began the manufacture of his own patented bean thresher on a small scale. His operation quickly grew, and in 1888 he moved to Medina from Albion, and three years later organized the Bidwell Bean Thresher Company.
Two years later, he was able to purchase the balance of the stock and became the sole proprietor.
In 1900, the company moved to Batavia, mostly due to the numerous railroad connections. Bidwell built a brick factory on Swan Street, now demolished.
The Bidwell Thresher was well known among the farmers who used such machines and was esteemed as one of the best products available. Bidwell’s catalog grew to other complex machines, all dealing with bean production.
In 1903, the company was reorganized into the C.H. Bidwell Thresher Company, and Charles maintained only partial ownership. He had many prominent Batavia investors, including: George Wiard and Adelaide Richmond Kenny.
Charles Bidwell died on June 1, 1905. After Charles’s death, the company began to flounder before closing its doors in 1911.
Dr. W. C. Gouinlock, and his son, W.S. Gouinlock of Warsaw, then bought the plant. They reopened it under the name of the Batavia Machine Company, but the name was soon changed to Climax Corporation. The new company prospered and continued to produce an improved Bidwell bean harvester.
Climax Corporation remained in business until 1968 when the plant was sold to Integrated Dynamics, Inc. The new owners aimed to make a new Bidwell bean harvester, which was to be the “largest bean harvester ever made.”
Unfortunately, this new leadership dwindled and the plant eventually closed and was sold Chapin Manufacturing in 1974.
Even though Charles Bidwell did not see the full growth of his company, his designs continued to be made in Batavia almost 70 years after his death.
Ryan Duffy is executive director of the Holland Land Office Museum in Batavia. His “History with the HLOM” column appears twice a month in The Daily News. Read past columns online at www.thedailynewsonline.com.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.