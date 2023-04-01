Bidwell built better bean threshers

An advertisement markets the Bidwell Bean Thresher. Orleans County native Charles H. Bidwell built a manufacturing plant in Batavia.

The major industry of Batavia beginning in the 1880s and continuing well into the 20th century was that of agricultural manufacturing.

Large factories sprung up nearly overnight, built around the many railroad lines that ran through the village, making it an extremely attractive location for large industry. Many know of the bigger names — whose history can still be seen in some ways still — such as Johnston-Harvester, Masse-Harris, and Wiard Plows.

