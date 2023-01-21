Booth’s love of art spread far

Portrait by Nina Mason Booth of Greta Patterson as a young girl, circa 1940s.

Genesee County has had its fair share of remarkable artists and leaders in the arts community.

But very few have had a larger impact on the local arts — both as an artist and as a supporter of the arts — than Nina Mason Booth. A member of the famed Mason Family of artists in Batavia, she took her father’s love of painting and brought it to many other young artists and the local community as a whole.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1