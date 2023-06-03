In the early annals of Batavia’s history, many names come to mind, be that Ellicott, Brisbane or Tracy.
However, another name of equal importance was Trumbull Cary. He was an early resident of Batavia and came to be a prominent merchant, businessperson and politician.
Cary even took part in extensive land speculation in the wake of the leaving of the Holland Land Company.
Cary was born on Aug. 11, 1787 in Mansfield, Conn. to Ebenezer and Sarah Trumbull Cary. At the age of 18, in 1805, he made his way to the newly founded town of Batavia, most likely at the encouragement of his older brother Ebenezer, who was one of the surveyors on Joseph Ellicott’s team in surveying the Holland Purchase.
Ebenezer had stayed with the company as a clerk and agent, as well as becoming a successful merchant in his own right, settling in Batavia.
After arriving in Batavia, Cary began working as a clerk for James Brisbane, another member of Ellicott’s team, who was also the first owner and postmaster of Batavia. Brisbane was more likely to hire him due to the familiarity with his older brother.
Cary would also go on and work as a clerk for his brother.
These early roles gave Cary a great understanding of successful business practices that he would carry on as his own professional career began to blossom. In 1817, he married Margaret Brisbane, James’s sister.
It seems that Cary had pursued Margaret for quite some time, and she only relented from his proposal after he promised to build her the finest mansion in Batavia. The Cary Mansion would be constructed that same year, as a 24-room Greek Revival home.
They would have one son named Walter.
Cary quickly assimilated to life on the frontier in Batavia, and placed himself at the center of many of the important positions and organizations within the new community. He was appointed as one of the early postmasters in Batavia, which was a highly coveted position among the political elite.
In 1815, he was one of the founding members of St. James Episcopal Church, and later served as vestryman and warden. Cary was one of three petitioners to travel to Albany in 1822 on Batavia’s behalf, which it would successfully be incorporated the following year.
With the incorporation of the Village of Batavia, Cary was its first treasurer. In 1829, he was a financier of the Bank of the Genesee, the first bank created west of the Genesee River.
He was also its largest stockholder, and served as its president for 11 years.
Cary also was vital in bringing the first railroad to Batavia, the Tonawanda Railroad in 1833. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Batavia Lyceum in 1843, which was created to create reading rooms, lectures, and other means to promote the cultural values within Batavia.
While Cary was involved in many aspects of Batavia life in the first half of the 19th century, his aspirations made him look beyond Batavia’s borders.
In 1828, he was elected to a seat in the New York State Assembly from Genesee County, and in 1830 he was elected to the New York State Senate, where he would serve until 1834. From 1840 to 1843, he served as the New York State Bank Commissioner.
In 1835, Cary along with George Lay purchased all the Holland Land Company in Chautauqua County for $919,175. The land was disputed over who actually held the title, which led to questions about the Land Company’s ownership.
Cary and Lay, represented William Seward, future Secretary of State, were found to be the rightful owners represented them. Margaret passed away in 1863, and Cary passed away on June 20, 1869.
Ryan Duffy is executive director of the Holland Land Office Museum in Batavia. His “History with the HLOM” column appears twice a month in The Daily News. Read past columns online at www.thedailynewsonline.com.