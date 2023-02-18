Masons put their ‘stamp’ on Batavia

The Press Department at the F.E. Mason Seal Company is pictured on Aug. 1, 1930.

Many may have heard of the Mason family of artists, including Frank Mason and his children Nina, Roy and Max Sr.

But there was another side to the family’s artistic talents that also benefited Batavia and Genesee County.

