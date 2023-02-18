Many may have heard of the Mason family of artists, including Frank Mason and his children Nina, Roy and Max Sr.
But there was another side to the family’s artistic talents that also benefited Batavia and Genesee County.
Frank Mason began a successful business after gaining his footing in Batavia, which his children and grandchildren continued for decades. His company focused on quite a unique product, paper and foil seals, and became a major producer in the field.
The business employed many of the artists that learned under the Masons and the Batavia Society of Artists.
Frank Mason came to Batavia in 1895 to work as an engraver for the Baker Gun Company, which had just moved here from Syracuse. He would work there until 1907, when he and his son, Max, went out on their own to make their artistic talents work for themselves.
This business went on to make embossed seals and labels.
The new company, which would become F.E. Mason Seal Company, was first located in the back of the Continental Hotel at 24 Main St., Batavia. After a decade of growth, the company had outgrown its downtown location, and moved into a new building built by John Lennon and Sons at 50 Franklin St. as the company’s new factory.
In 1920, office space was added to accommodate the growing business. By this time, both Max and Roy were assisting their father in the business, with Max taking on more of the business responsibilities, while Roy dealt more with the designs.
The factory came to employ between 50 and 60 workers for most of its existence.
The company became one of the earliest to make artistic embossed seals, and soon it became the largest in the nation. F.E. Mason Seal Company made designs for many local businesses, agencies and organizations, but its seals could be seen all around the country and for nearly any product you could think of.
When Frank Mason died in 1936, much of the responsibility fell to Max, though Roy stayed on doing artistic designs. The business continued to employ many young local artists that went on to their own fame with their paintings and other works, including Richard W. Ware, George Mahaney, Rosalind Hayes, Madeleine Koester, Merle Mabon and Wayne Dorpfeld.
The brothers had retired from the firm, moving to Florida and California by 1959, and the next generation took over: Max Mason Jr. and John H. Bertrand, his brother-in-law. They were able to maintain the high quality of the seals, though neither was an artist themselves.
By the 1970s, Max Jr. and John Bertrand were themselves retired, and management of the seal company went to Bertrand’s sons, John and James. They sold the business after a short time in 1975 to Stanley Fulweiler of Rochester, which he ran as a satellite of his own plant in Rochester. The workforce was slashed significantly, as only six workers remained.
By 1977, Fulweiler closed the company all together and moved all of the operations back to Rochester.
The Mason Building found new owners the next year, as P.T. Mold Company made its home there. It then sold the property to James Morton Ltd., who had been operating in the Harvester Industrial Center for more than a decade. The firm was a subsidiary of Canada Tool Distributors.
The most recent and current occupant of the building is Turnbull Heating and Cooling.
