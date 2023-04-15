Following the American Civil War, with the discharge of thousands upon thousands of men, many of them sought to continue the camaraderie that they experienced during their service.
These men often sought meaning and purpose after the war ended, and a hope to heal in many ways. As a result, veterans groups were created across the country, first the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic), and then the Sons of Union Veterans. Genesee County was home to several chapters of each organization, some of the earliest formed in the United States.
The Grand Army of the Republic was a fraternal organization solely for veterans of the Union forces of the Civil War. Establishing posts in local communities, the organization worked to link men through their experience of the war and advocate for public issues of the time, both nationally and locally.
The first G.A.R. post in Batavia was very short lived and lasted only from December 1874 to January 1875. It was named after Lt. Col. Augustus I. Root of Batavia, who was killed at Appomattox Court House just hours before Lee’s surrender.
A new post was created in July 1881, chartered as “South Valley/Batavia” Post 224. It was named after Emory Upton, who had died only a few months before.
Soon after another post was chartered in Batavia, Post 299, which was solely for Batavia.
Post 299 initially had 30 members and met in Ellicott Hall, which was located on Court Street. After the building burned down, they moved next to the fire station also on Court Street.
The group was highly involved in the construction of the Soldiers & Sailors Monument, popularly called the Upton Momument.
At the same time G.A.R. posts began to pop up across Genesee County. John M. Hutchinson Post 243 was chartered in Pavilion; Phineas Staunton Post 396 was chartered September 1883 in Le Roy and met in the Town Hall; Wilbur Fuller Post 412 in Bergen; Daniel Kinnie Post 365 was chartered in Corfu in September 1892.
At its peak, the Grand Army of the Republic had more than 400,000 members, but numbers dwindled as veterans passed away, with the last member dying in 1956.
Taking the mantle from the G.A.R. was the Sons of Union Veterans. It was created in 1881 as its legal successor and in many ways acts very similar to its forerunner organization.
However, the Sons of Union Veterans allowed for a wider membership, as any person who descends directly from a Civil War veteran or a sibling of a Civil War Veteran can become a member. Associate membership is also open to those who simply have a general interest in the Civil War.
At its peak in 1904, there were more than 200,000 members.
Of the various functions of the S.U.V, the local posts hosted annual encampments for members in various locations over the years. The P.A. Porter Post 126 from Wilson, N.Y. held its encampment in Batavia in 1887, 1917 and 1934.
In 1913, the State Department of the Sons of Union Veterans hosted its 30th encampment in Batavia at the Methodist Episcopal Church on East Main Street, with more than 250 representatives attending the event. The State Department would again hold its annual event in Batavia in 1992.
The Batavia Post 118 held its meetings in the same location as the G.A.R. on Court Street. The Sons of Union Veterans is still operating today, though there are no active posts in Genesee County.
