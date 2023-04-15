G.A.R. was a resource for veterans

Various ribbons and medals from encampments of the Grand Army of the Republic and Sons of Union Veterans in Genesee County.

Following the American Civil War, with the discharge of thousands upon thousands of men, many of them sought to continue the camaraderie that they experienced during their service.

These men often sought meaning and purpose after the war ended, and a hope to heal in many ways. As a result, veterans groups were created across the country, first the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic), and then the Sons of Union Veterans. Genesee County was home to several chapters of each organization, some of the earliest formed in the United States.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1