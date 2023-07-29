Now that another Genesee County Fair is winding down, it felt only appropriate to focus on the history of the fair and its previous locations and iterations.
The fair’s history is lengthy, dating all the way back to 1840, and it has been moved to many different locations throughout its existence, before finally settling in its current location on East Main Street Road.
The fair’s most notable past home was called Exposition Park, which today is the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel property. Exposition Park had several landmark buildings, along with the racetrack and grandstand.
The Genesee County Fair cannot be discussed without its parent organization, the Genesee County Agricultural Society. The first agricultural society was organized in 1840 with its officers Theodore C. Peters and Chipman P. Turner. That version of the society disbanded after the fair in 1849.
The Genesee County Agricultural Society that still exists to this day began in 1855, when it was formed as a reorganization of the original group in accordance with state law.
The public arm and crowning achievement of the agricultural society has always been the county fair. The first fair in the county was held in 1840 on the farm of C.W. Van de Bogart in Alexander, where it was also held the following year.
The fair at that time was held later in the year, in October, at the end of the harvest season.
The fair was created for the purpose of showing off the agricultural abundance of Genesee County.
After moving from Alexander, the fair made its home at the Genesee House at the corner of Main and State Streets in Batavia, the site of the mall today.
Another early component of the fair was the exhibition of new products, either handmade or manufactured, a common site even at today’s fair. Many of these early exhibits were farm tools, instruments and livestock. However, in 1841, household goods, such as hand-sewn quilts and other domestic products were also put on display.
In 1843, a fundraising plan was raised of having each member donate 50 cents each year to support the fair, which could also go towards premiums and expenses.
The location of the fair changed several times over the next few decades, both within the Batavia village limits and also around the county. From 1842 to 1859 the Genesee County Fair was at the following sites: West Main and Oak streets, East Main, Walnut, and South Jackson Streets in Batavia, Bergen for a single day in 1852, and then back in Batavia on Ellicott Street beginning in 1859. This would be the longtime home of the fair until 1890, when the property was sold to the Buffalo & Geneva Railroad.
In 1890 the fair found its home at Exposition Park, as the property at the corner of West Main and Lewiston Road was purchased from Frank Redfield. This would be the home of the fair until 1940, when the property became Batavia Downs. It was known as the Genesee County Agricultural Park. The property was expanded around the existing track. Permanent buildings were built over the years, including Floral Hall, Grange Hall and the log cabin. Floral Hall was the main exhibition building, which over time, came to display all of the new technological marvels of the early 20th century. The log cabin was home to historic exhibits by the Holland Purchase Historical Society. The property was perfect to house the teeming crowds coming in their new automobiles to watch all of the events, including races, parades, and shows.
Ryan Duffy is executive director of the Holland Land Office Museum in Batavia. His “History with the HLOM” column appears twice a month in The Daily News. Read past columns online at www.thedailynewsonline.com.