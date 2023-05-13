During its heyday of growth, Batavia was known for its remarkable architecture, both residential and commercial.
Even though many of our once grand centerpieces of architecture no longer remain, many wonderful examples still grace Batavia’s streets. Many of these structures are the design of two men in particular, father and son in fact — Henry and Frank Homelius.
“Homelius” is a name that became synonymous with the finest homes and office space in Batavia.
Henry Homelius was born in Buffalo in 1850, his father a German immigrant and experienced carpenter and builder. The family soon moved to Batavia when Henry was 6 years old.
Henry would work with his father while he attended school. In his free time, he would teach himself drafting, math and architecture in the place of any formal training.
He would continue working with his father for another decade before his big break.
Henry married Catherine Blenker, the daughter of a prominent tailor, in 1874, and their son, Frank, was born in 1876. In that year, Henry was commissioned to design his first house.
He designed the home at 32 Ellicott Ave. for Robert Pease, a hardware merchant. Homelius was then in high demand and would design a dozen other houses on the street, as well in the surrounding towns.
Henry favored domed towers, pillared porches, and ornate windows among other features in his designs, which caused him to be sought by the elite of Genesee County. Besides residential commissions, Henry also had many commercial designs, most near Main and Jackson Streets.
They included Batavia Daily News, Batavia Times, Niagara Mohawk, Fix Printing, New Family Theater and Doehler Die Foundry. The elder Homelius also designed several government buildings and schools, such as the Engine House at 3 West Main St., and the schools built toward the end of the 19th century.
His brother Frank, a close business partner died in 1889, and his father a decade later. He would then form a business with a partner C.D. Morgan at 9 State St.
His son, Frank, came to work with him in 1905.
Henry Homelius died in November 1917 of stomach cancer.
Frank Homelius followed a very similar path to that of his father. He had learned from him the skills of the trade, but had no real formal education. He took over the firm after his father’s death and continued the tradition.
His first project was to renovate the Brisbane mansion when it was converted into City Hall, which he finished in 1917.
Frank’s legacy came in renovations of grand homes, such as the Dipson and Atwater homes. He also designed the St. Anthony’s Community Center.
What became his crowning achievement was the Thomas home at 39 Ross St. built in 1926 for $125,000. The home was 6,000 square feet with a red tile roof, which mirrored that of the owner’s business, Thomas Coal Company.
Frank also grew in popularity — his designs were copied across the city, including using his favored workers from the Batavia Woodworking Company. Homelius would design and build his own home at 35 Richmond Ave. a bungalow at the corner of Oak and Richmond.
Frank became active in many organizations, including the Elks, Loyal Order of the Moose and Genesee County Fish & Came Protective. He was also very active in politics, serving on the Zoning Board and was elected Mayor in 1939.
While running for reelection in 1941, he became sick and on Nov. 20, 1941, Frank Homelius passed away. His wife, Maud, finished the remaining three weeks of his term.
Ryan Duffy is executive director of the Holland Land Office Museum in Batavia. His “History with the HLOM” column appears twice a month in The Daily News. Read past columns online at www.thedailynewsonline.com.