Horseshoe Lake in Stafford has always drawn people to its banks.
Those who first came to the small pond sought to control its waters for mills to grind grains or to cut timber. As the 19th century drew on, the body of water that was eventually known as Horseshoe Lake, though it had gone by many names, became more and more an entertainment and relaxation destination.
This culminated with the Horseshoe Lake Amusement Company, which operated in the 1910s and 1920s.
The entertainment possibility of Horseshoe Lake was initially realized Charles O. Hodges, who purchased the land in 1897. He was the one who gave it the name Horseshoe Lake.
It was also jokingly referred to as “Hodges Ocean,” as he installed a dam to help control the water level. Hodges also built a large hall where dances were held.
In 1911, Hodges leased the property to Anthony J. Fix, who acted as manager for the year. The following year the Horseshoe Lake Amusement Company was incorporated with stock of $40,000.
Fix exercised his option to purchase the property after the company formed, as its president. James L. Kelly was secretary and Oliver McCormick was the treasurer.
Prominent community members also were stockholders, including Mayor Louis Wiard of Batavia and City Engineer Leroy Clark.
Money was raised to purchase more amusement park equipment and entertainment. The attractions included a merry-go-round, roller skating rink, roller coaster, outdoor movies, new boats, shooting gallery, bathhouse and modern baseball park.
Though many additions were planned, not all were completed, as transporting people to the lake was always an issue. Early on, the company did have assurances from the proposed Buffalo, Batavia & Rochester Electric Road would bring people from Batavia which failed to materialize.
Control of the property went back to Charles Hodges in 1914, though it is unclear if he ever had control of the Horseshoe Lake Amusement Company.
That same year, an icehouse was built, which provided much of the ice to the local dealers.
In 1915, it was reported that W.W. Homelius & Son, Batavia’s foremost architectural firm, were preparing plans for a large new building for the company, 110 feet long and 30 feet wide. In 1916, the old dance hall burned down and was eventually replaced in 1922 by a larger one, which included a raised stage for an orchestra on the north side of the lake.
With the coming of the 1920s, many improvements had been made, and the lake became a popular resort and vacation spot. It was the place for the Fourth of July, offering dancing, amusement park rides, boating and swimming, food and drinks, and even picnic spots. It became known as “Genesee County’s Coney Island”.
In 1926, Horseshoe Lake was sold to Harry Pasternak of Bowmansville for $20,000, with at least half going to further improvements. He soon opened the Horseshoe Lake Tavern, which held dancing and live music until the early morning.
The tavern held many parties and celebrations — all the while Pasternak continued to entertain Genesee County with their “Coney Island.”
Harry Pasternak’s time as owner of Horseshoe Lake was short-lived, as he was in trouble with the law several times before the deed finally went to William J. Goade in 1929. This ended the era of Horseshoe Lake’s amusement park heyday.
