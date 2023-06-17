Executive Director, HLOM
As another school year draws to a close, it felt only too appropriate to take a look back at maybe the most important educator in our local history, John Kennedy.
As superintendent of Batavia Schools, he became widely known for his Batavia System of education, and was instrumental in leading the charge to save the Holland Land Office in 1893 to 1894. To this day, his name is known throughout Batavia as it graces the John Kennedy Intermediate School on Vine Street.
John Kennedy was born Sept. 17, 1846 in England. He had 14 siblings, of which nine would also go on to become educators.
Kennedy’s father left the family a short time later to come to America to find work, leaving Mrs. Kennedy and the children in England. After waiting several months with no word, the family packed their bags and followed him to the United States, eventually settling in Greeley, Iowa, where her brother lived.
The family would eventually be reunited and stayed on that Iowa farm.
As a teenager, John Kennedy would serve in the Civil War, but following found his calling in education. He first became superintendent of schools for a nearby district in Iowa.
In 1878, he was hired to run a teacher’s institute in Green County, N.Y. in order to mold a future generations of educators. The reviews of his program were so positive that he was to repeat the course for even larger classes.
In 1890, the Village of Batavia asked Kennedy to consider accepting the position of superintendent for its school system. He accepted and remained in that position for 23 years, until 1913 when he retired.
Batavia schools thrived under John Kennedy and were known for the quality of education that the students received. Kennedy’s technique, the Batavia System, meant to give the students the means in which they could stimulate and educate themselves, and not just rely on the material given by their instructors.
Kennedy said that his system was based on encouragement over help, and focused that encouragement on the student to excel and be motivated to work harder. While teachers taught, a secondary aide would focus on the progress of each student and then offer the necessary encouragement.
Many of his concepts are still in use today in modern education systems.
John Kennedy was astutely aware of the need for the preservation of local history, which was thrust to forefront during his first few years in Batavia.
When word was announced that the Holland Land Office was in danger of being demolished, Kennedy took the lead in trying to save it. He wrote countless articles in The Daily News, and even wrote a biography of Robert Morris, “Robert Morris, and the Holland Purchase,” to highlight the local importance.
As a member of the Upton Post of the Grand Army of the Republic, Kennedy garnered the support of his fellow members. He even brought the local school children to the cause, and the senior class of 1894 even raised the last $350 needed to buy the mortgage of the property.
At the dedication of the Land Office on Oct. 13, 1894, Kennedy spoke, “While stands the Land Office, the Holland Purchase shall stand. For while that structure is in sight, it carries its old boundaries with it. It stands for a domain. It preserves the unity of Western New York.”
John Kennedy was also the author of several books about education which focused on instruction techniques — specifically the teaching of spelling. Some of his books included: “What Words Say”, “Step Dictionary,” and “Must Greek Go?” In 1913,
John Kennedy returned to Iowa to live with his sister, where he died in 1927 at the age of 81.
