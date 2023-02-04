Glenn Shotwell Loomis was born on Feb. 10, 1895 in Sherburne, Chenango County.
He moved when he was about 8 years old to East Pembroke with his family, before they relocated to Batavia about 1909.
At the time, the Loomis family was living in Batavia at 21 Lincoln Ave. Glenn had a 2-year-old brother, Frederic.
Glenn graduated from Batavia High School in June 1913, and in November of that year, he took a position in Cleveland as a railway clerk. He stayed in Cleveland for almost two years, before returning home to Batavia with his parents.
While living back in Batavia, Loomis continued as a railway mail clerk, but also took an extra job as a reporter for the Batavia Sunday Times. By the time he was drafted into the military in 1917, Loomis was listed as a “student” as his occupation, which was a result of him completing a course at the Rochester Business Institute at the time.
Glenn Loomis joined the Marine Corps after being drafted in July 1917. He was sent to Port Royal, Parris Island, S.C. for basic training, and then to Quantico, Va. His training was completed by December, and he shipped off for France, and arrived before the start of 1918.
For the first half of 1918, Loomis — like most American soldiers in France — was kept off the battlefield until his training could be intensified. This changed by late spring, when German forces launched a major offensive, and the French sector around Chateau-Thierry could not withstand the onslaught.
The French forces were pushed back, and the Americans were called upon to stem the tide.
The 2nd Division, which included Loomis’s 5th Marines, were sent in to the area known as Belleau Wood. His unit would be in the first attack of the month-long battle.
Their attack began on June 6, 1918 against strongly defended positions. The unit was able to accomplish its objectives, taking heavy losses in the process. However, their flank became exposed, including the area occupied by Loomis’s company.
The Germans attacked the exposed flank that evening, but were driven back by American counterattacks. Glenn Loomis was killed in this action around midnight officially on June 7, 1918.
Lt. Bernard Gissel, Loomis’s platoon commander later wrote, “I had sent him out as a listening post to warn us of the approach of the enemy. His last deed was to give us the warning, and then as a real Marine, he went one better and was the first to start after the Boche (German). I do not doubt (sic) he saved many a life in my platoon. We drove off the enemy and a few minutes later brought back your son’s body. He had been killed instantly.”
In the official case file, information was given by a James E. Cooly, a member of the same company: “Loomis was struck with a bayonet at Chateau Thierry just as he was getting out of the small trench they were occupying to repulse a counter attack at midnight.”
Another report, from Sergeant F.A. Seeres, reads: “He cried ‘Boche’ and came tumbling down the hill and fell against a tree. He was stabbed in the back through right side. Bayonet going through chest.”
Glenn S. Loomis was the first Batavian killed in combat during World War I, and was one of four Marines from Genesee County to be killed in the Battle of Belleau Wood. He was only 23 years old.
On Jan. 24, 1919, returning soldiers and other citizens established one of the country’s first veterans posts named after Glenn Loomis. The post was then granted a charter to the American Legion, and was renamed Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post No. 332.
Glenn Loomis’s body was returned to Batavia to be buried in public ceremony on Sept. 1, 1921, and was laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery.
Ryan Duffy is executive director of the Holland Land Office Museum in Batavia. His “History with the HLOM” column appears twice a month in The Daily News. Read past columns online at www.thedailynewsonline.com.