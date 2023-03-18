Mary Richmond spurred Batavia’s growth

Mary Richmond

Though often overshadowed by her husband Dean Richmond, Mary Elizabeth Mead Richmond made a more significant impact on Batavia’s growth and progress than possibly anyone besides Joseph Ellicott.

She was responsible for managing the family wealth after Dean’s death, and put it to very good use, often being the impetus behind many of our well-known cultural, educational, industrial, and business pillars that brought prosperity to Batavia in the waning decades of the 19th century.

