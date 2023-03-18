Though often overshadowed by her husband Dean Richmond, Mary Elizabeth Mead Richmond made a more significant impact on Batavia’s growth and progress than possibly anyone besides Joseph Ellicott.
She was responsible for managing the family wealth after Dean’s death, and put it to very good use, often being the impetus behind many of our well-known cultural, educational, industrial, and business pillars that brought prosperity to Batavia in the waning decades of the 19th century.
Mary Elizabeth Mead was born on June 21, 1813 in Troy. Her father was a ship’s chandler (a dealer in supplies and equipment for ships) on the Hudson River.
Mary grew up in a modest situation, but would soon endure several tragedies that would change her life forever. When Mary was 9 years old, her mother died, and three years later her father passed away as well, leaving Mary and her sister orphans.
Mary first went to live with her grandparents, but later moved to Syracuse to live with her sister.
Her sister was married to General Enos D. Hopping, who would go on to serve and die in the Mexican-American War. Hopping was an acquaintance of Dean Richmond, and was responsible for his meeting Mary.
Mary would wed Dean in Troy on Feb. 19, 1833. The family would soon move away from Troy and make their way west.
The Richmonds first settled in Buffalo in 1842, and then in Attica in 1846. Dean and Mary would finally settle down in Batavia at what would be known as the Richmond Mansion, at the corner of East Main and Ross Streets on May 31, 1853.
Mary would bear nine children, though only four would outlive her. They were: Alfred (1836-1881), Harriet (1838-1839), Henry (1840-1913), Charles (1843), Adelaide (1845-1905), William (1849-), Edward (1851-1903), Edgar (1851-1852), Dean Jr. (1853-1885). Three of her children would die infancy, and two more before her.
After Dean’s death in 1866, Mary took his wealthy estate and put it to good use. In 1887, she offered to give the school district a public library as a memorial to her son, Dean Richmond, Jr.
Mary also gave the district a strip of land on Ross Street that had been part of the family orchard for the library to be built. She approved the building design, which called for an Italian Renaissance style building of Medina sandstone trimmed with Albion Redstone, with decorative carvings surrounding the front entrance porch, as well as copper roof tiles and copper downspouts.
Mary Richmond also used her substantial estate to invest in local industry, business, and charitable organizations. She was a large stockholder in the Johnston-Harvester Company, holding $500,000 in shares.
Mary also had large financial interest in other Batavia companies including the Wiard Plow Company, Baker Gun Company, Batavia Carriage Wheel, E.N. Rowell Paper Box Factory, and was a heavy stockholder in the Hotel Richmond Company in 1889. She was also the director of many of these ventures and took an active role in their administration.
She also had many charitable interests, including St. James Episcopal Church, the YMCA, and the Batavia Relief Association. Mary was also the first president of the Holland Purchase Historical Society in 1893, and also aided it in creating the Holland Land Office Museum.
Through it all, Mary was down-to-earth despite the fact she entertained some of the country’s wealthiest men.
Mary Elizabeth Mead Richmond died on April 6, 1895, and it was said she was worth several million dollars, having grown the fortune left to her by her husband. On the day of her funeral three days later, every business in Batavia closed for two hours out of respect, and hundreds attended her wake.
Ryan Duffy is executive director of the Holland Land Office Museum in Batavia. His “History with the HLOM” column appears twice a month in The Daily News. Read past columns online at www.thedailynewsonline.com.
