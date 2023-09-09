As another new school year begins, it felt only too appropriate to highlight the history of one of Batavia’s past schools, and one that was most likely its grandest.
Batavia High School stood on Ross Street from 1874 until its demolition in 1924. It was a sight to behold, much in the style of the late 19th century architecture.
The building was designed to hold all the students of Batavia for 50 years but within five it was running out of space. It was a monument to Batavia’s growth and time, but soon became obsolete for keeping up with the Batavia School District’s students.
The process to build a new high school in Batavia to replace the building on School and Liberty Streets began in 1871. In April 1872, it was voted to build a school on Ross Street.
Voters in August approved the district to raise the funds for a new school, totaling $40,000, and a year later another $25,000 was approved to complete the building. The contract was awarded to John Dellinger, and the plans were designed by A.J. Warner of Rochester.
The new Batavia High School was finished in 1874 and opened officially in September. Its location would be just south of where the current middle school sits. In the end it cost $75,000 to construct and furnish.
The school was considered to be state-of-the-art, with its architecture and equipment for the students. It was seen as a “model” for a modern high school.
Due to the large amount of space available, some rooms could be left for other uses for the community.
The building was particularly distinguishable by its modern brick façade and twin towers, front and back, over each entrance. Many dignitaries came to Batavia for its opening, including: the secretary of the Regents Board of New York; the Genesee County school commissioner; the superintendent of the State Institution for the Blind; and the principal of the Buffalo Normal School, among many other educators, judges, and religious leaders.
John Yates delivered a poem, “The Living Age.” The ceremony concluded with Henry Glowacki, school board president, delivering the key to the building to Principal Gardner Fuller.
Many remarked, “provision for the wants of the district had been made for 50 years to come.”
However, it was soon apparent that school could not hold all the students of Batavia and more neighborhood schools were needed by 1882, to which the younger grades would be moved.
From the numbers of students, it is clear how fast the school district was growing. There were 216 students in 1868 compared to 720 in 1883.
Within 15 years, the number of school buildings in Batavia went from one to seven. By the 1920s, talk had increased of the need for a new school, even though in 1917 the school voters voted against the need of a new high school.
In 1920, there were 400 students in the building, and it was figuratively bursting at the seams. The following year, 30 students had to be housed at East School in an extra room.
A new vote was taken in 1921 and a new school building was approved. Ground was broken for the new high school in 1922 just north of the old structure.
The new building was completed by early 1924 and the students were fully transferred over. The new Batavia High School was dedicated on April 21, 1924, shortly after its predecessor’s demise.
