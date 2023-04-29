Of the seven hangings in the history of Genesee County, none most likely captured the public’s attention than that of Levi Mayhew.
Mayhew killed Theodore Durham on July 14, 1865 and was hung for his crime on May 5, 1866. Hundreds of people came to Batavia to witness his execution, and tickets were even sold by the Sheriff’s Office to attend.
Levi Mayhew was born in Pembroke in 1843. His father died while he was young, and was raised by his mother.
He worked as a cooper on and off, but became idle and fell in with some less-than-savory people.
When the Civil War broke out, Mayhew enlisted, though the exact unit he served in is unknown. It is known that his brother, Asa, served in the 8th NY Heavy Artillery, so it is likely Levi also served in that unit.
Levi returned home, but soon went back to his old ways, and became involved with a married woman, Sarah Durham.
Levi and Sarah became illicit lovers, though there is conjecture that they had been together before the war, and even that one of Sarah’s children was fathered by Levi. It appears that Levi resumed his tryst with Sarah and a plan was hatched so they could be together again.
Mayhew and Theodore Durham worked together on a farm near Indian Falls, and on July 14, 1865 they both left the field and went to the banks of the Tonawanda Creek. However, only Mayhew would return.
When Durham did not return the next day, a search was conducted and his body found. It was found that Durham had been beaten severely, fracturing his skull, and several of his personal belongings were missing.
Mayhew became the primary suspect. The suspicion was confirmed, when they found upon Mayhew, a picture of Sarah, that had previously been on Theodore’s person.
Levi was taken into custody and charged with the murder of Theodore Durham a few days later. The trial began in March 1866 and would last several weeks.
Justice Grover was presiding. District Attorney C. Fitch Bissell acted as prosecutor, and the Honorable Seth Wakeman and W.C. Watson, Jr. represented Mayhew.
Several witnesses were called, including Dr. Root, the coroner at the time, John Ribby, Sarah’s father, and Sarah herself.
The jury only took a few short minutes to return with a guilty verdict. The sentence for Mayhew was he was to be hanged at noon on Friday, May 5 at the Genesee County Jail.
After the verdict, Mayhew made a confession to Revered Caton of Pembroke detailing the reason behind the slaying.
In short, Sarah had urged Levi to poison her husband several times, but he refused. She then proceeded to call him a coward and that she would do it herself if he did not, which he eventually capitulated to her demands.
Mayhew was not able to meet up with Durham until the next Friday, the day of the murder, and the two went swimming after work. They got into an argument over Sarah, and Levi hit Durham over the head with a rock.
As Durham stumbled away, Mayhew grabbed him again and hit him again, killing him. Levi quickly disposed of the bloody clothing and the rock and went home.
The execution of Levi Mayhew was delayed slightly on May 5, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Mayhew’s last words were, “I want to say to my fellow men that I am sorry I ever stained my hands in my fellow creatures blood and hope my fate and doom may be a warning to all. I think it just I be executed … I leave here hopeful, and bid you all goodbye.”
Levi Mayhew was executed before a crowd of 150 ticket holders as well as other lookers on.
