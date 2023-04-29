Love affair ended with hanging

One of the 150 tickets sold to attend the execution of Levi Mayhew on May 5, 1866.

Of the seven hangings in the history of Genesee County, none most likely captured the public’s attention than that of Levi Mayhew.

Mayhew killed Theodore Durham on July 14, 1865 and was hung for his crime on May 5, 1866. Hundreds of people came to Batavia to witness his execution, and tickets were even sold by the Sheriff’s Office to attend.

