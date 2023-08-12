Batavia and Genesee County have been home to many active civic organizations throughout the years.
One of the longer standing groups was the International – now Independent – Order of the Odd Fellows. There were several lodges across the county, with nearly every town boasting an I.O.O.F, Batavia even had two for a long period of time. The lodges were very much involved in the local communities, spawning auxiliary lodges, Rebeccas, and hosting encampments.
The Odd Fellows are a fraternal organization whose history dates back to England and first came to the United States in the early years of the 19th century. It was founded to advance mankind and society through the principles of friendship, truth, love, hope, charity and universal friendship. Its members work together to create good deeds for their communities to make a better place. The name “Odd Fellows” can possibly be traced back to the unity of workers from many backgrounds, working odd jobs per say. The group also had a theatrical flair for their meetings, turning them into performances.
The first Odd Fellows lodge in Batavia was organized in 1865, Lodge No. 197. However, little is known of its early history. For what is known, we must jump ahead a few decades to the turn of the 20th century. In 1901, the group began meeting in a new hall above the post office at 10 Jackson St. In 1907, the group moved to a new space in the former St. James Church on Ellicott Street.
The temple was finally finished and opened in 1910. The Odd Fellows remained at that location until 1926, when Walter Buxton bought the property and turned it into a service station for Standard Oil Company. Lodge 197 then moved to the third floor of the First National Bank at 100 Main St., which had just been vacated by the Freemasons. The last home of this Batavia lodge was in the basement of the then Farm-Home Center at 420 East Main St. (now home to Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension).
The lodge relinquished its charter in 1965, and the remaining members moved to Corfu Lodge No. 634.
As the Odd Fellows grew in Batavia, Lodge No. 197 split in 1896, and some members formed a second lodge, Majestic Lodge No. 754. Their first residence was in the MacDonnell Block at 113-115 Main St. The first home of the lodge was quickly outgrown, and in 1912 the group bought the Alva Smith house on Park Place, which was the former home of the YMCA at the time. The I.O.O.F. had trouble raising the necessary funds to buy the building, as it took nearly 10 years to pay off the mortgage.
The fundraising method caused quite a stir amongst the Odd Fellows, as they conducted a carnival, which was not very successful for many years. New attractions were added that flew in the face of the values of the organization, such as gambling and alcohol. In 1930, the Majestic Lodge bought the property next door to hold their encampment, which they held for many years. The grounds and temple were sold to the city in 1950, and the Odd Fellows moved to the third floor at 62 Main St., before finally moving to the Massey-Harris Harvester office. After which they surrendered their charter in 1967.
