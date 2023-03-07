BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum will feature the traditional Irish music band No Blarney! Friday evening.
The music will start 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person or $4 for museum members.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 10:38 am
BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum will feature the traditional Irish music band No Blarney! Friday evening.
The music will start 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person or $4 for museum members.
Seating is limited. Those interested are asked to RSVP at hollandlandoffice@gmail.com or by calling (585) 343-4727.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1