BATAVIA — The Gilded Age, a period of history that saw dynamic change and perceived prosperity in the United States, will be the focus of August’s guest speaker at the Holland Land Office Museum.
It’s one of several August events hosted by the museum, which includes a trivia night.
Here’s a capsule look at the schedule:
n Aug. 10: The next edition of Trivia Night @ the Museum begins at 7 p.m. at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Center, 201 East Main St., Batavia.
The topic will be Anne Frank and her well-known diary. GO ART!’s Tavern 2.0 will be open for anyone interested in a beverage.
Admission is $5 for the general public and $3 for museum members. Contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.
n Aug. 16: Local author and historian Julianna Woite will be the next presenter in the Museum’s Guest Speaker Series. Her program, scheduled for 7 p.m. will explore what this area was like from around 1880 to 1920, considered the Gilded Age.
The period, said Museum Executive Director Ryan Duffy, “is a fascinating point in the history of the United States, as the country was going through such dynamic change and perceived prosperity, with Western New York at the heart of the much of that.”
But, Duffy noted, “an ugly underbelly was just hiding below the surface.”
Admission is $5 for the general public and $3 for museum members. Contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.
n Aug. 24: Batavia School District Superintendent Jason Smith will be featured for the next edition of Java with Joe E., a morning presentation series.
Smith presents a program on his most famous predecessor, John Kennedy, and his educational system that started in Batavia. John Kennedy School bears his name.
The program begins at 9 a.m. Admission is free with coffee and donuts. Contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.
n Aug. 24: The Guest Speaker Series continues at 7 p.m. with Stephen J. Tulowiecki presenting “The Letchworth State Park Atlas: A Fresh Look at America’s Favorite State Park.”
Tulowiecki, an associate professor of geography at SUNY Geneseo, will discuss the creation of his recently-published “The Letchworth State Park Atlas,” shining new light on the nature, history, and tourism of the park. He will discuss aspects of the park’s geology, ecological communities, Native American settlement, 19th-century settlement, tourist origins, and more.
Copies of his atlas will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for the general public and $3 for museum members.
The Guest Speakers Series is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the state Council on the Arts which is administered locally by GO ART!