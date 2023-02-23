BATAVIA — The Java with Joe E. presentation originally set for this morning has been rescheduled to March 2 due to expected bad weather.
The presentation by Sharon Burkel on Watson Bullocks will take place 9 a.m. at the Holland Land Office Museum.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — The Java with Joe E. presentation originally set for this morning has been rescheduled to March 2 due to expected bad weather.
The presentation by Sharon Burkel on Watson Bullocks will take place 9 a.m. at the Holland Land Office Museum.
Those interested in attending may contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@isfor agmail.com.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1