BATAVIA — Erica Joan Wanecski will present “Shopping Malls: From Fountain to Food Courts” during the next “Java with Joe E.” series.
Wanecski will discuss the history, evolution and future of the shopping malls of Western New York, including the mall in Batavia, organizers said in a news release.
Admission is free, and donuts and coffee will be provided.
The session starts at 9 a.m. June 22 at the Holland Land Office Museum.
Contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.