BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum announces its next Java with Joe E. on Jan. 25.

The gathering will take place at 9 a.m. at the museum. Richard Beatty will be presenting, “The Darwin Martin House-Frank Lloyd Wright’s Buffalo 1905 Masterpiece.” Admission is free and coffee and donuts will be served.

