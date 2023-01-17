BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum announces its next Java with Joe E. on Jan. 25.
The gathering will take place at 9 a.m. at the museum. Richard Beatty will be presenting, “The Darwin Martin House-Frank Lloyd Wright’s Buffalo 1905 Masterpiece.” Admission is free and coffee and donuts will be served.
Beatty is a senior docent at the site. His presentation will focus on Wright’s design, his client Darwin D. Martin, and the long history of the complex.
Abandoned and neglected during the Depression, taken for back taxes in 1946, and then partially demolished in 1960, the complex of buildings and landscape has been completely restored. Part of Beatty’s presentation will include a history of the organization that took shape in the 1980s in response to the ongoing decline of the masterpiece, focusing on the key role that volunteers play in presenting the site to visitors from all over the world.
