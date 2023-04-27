BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce for the next edition of its Java with Joe E. series will take place Thursday.
BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce for the next edition of its Java with Joe E. series will take place Thursday.
This month’s presenter is City of Batavia Historian Larry Barnes. The session starts 9 a.m. at the museum.
Barnes will be sharing his travels across the United States over the past decade to the other locations named Batavia. They include nine total in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Montana and California.
He will share the origins of their names, and compare their features to the Batavia, N.Y. community.
Admission is free and coffee and donuts will be provided. Contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.
