BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum’s Java with Joe E. morning presentation by David Reilly originally scheduled for May 25 has been canceled.
The museum will offer a different program at 9 a.m. on May 25 instead. Director Ryan Duffy will present “Genesee County Civil War Medal of Honor Soldiers.
The program details the lives, service, and deeds of the four Civil War soldiers with a connection to Genesee County, who were awarded the Medal of Honor. Admission is free and coffee and donuts will be provided.
Contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.