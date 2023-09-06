BATAVIA — Professor Derek Maxfield will be guest speaker Thursday at the Holland Land Office Museum.
Maxfield — who’s also an author and historian — will be sharing his presentation, “Victorian Deathways,” on the many customs surrounding mourning and death in Victorian era culture.
“In light of the 200th anniversary of the great and historic Batavia Cemetery, it seems fitting to examine American attitudes towards death. This may seem morbid to some, but how a society observes death — like other milestones — tells us much about their culture and values,” according to a HLOM news release. “The Victorians, in particular, created a number of fascinating ways of observing death, from redesigning cemeteries to the language we use to talk about it. This talk will focus mainly on antebellum Victorian culture, roughly 1835 to the outbreak of the Civil War.”
The presentation starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.
Other HLOM programming will include:
n Dan Schneiderman of the Rochester Museum of Science Center will host a free public presentation Tuesday at the HLOM.
The presentation will start 6 p.m. Schneiderman will discuss the science and history of solar eclipses and how to prepare for next year’s event. Reservations are needed via phone or email by Thursday at (585) 343-4727or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.
Donations are always accepted for Holland Land Office Programming.
n Trivia Night @ the Museum will take place 7 p.m. Sept, 14. This month’s topic is the Mayflower, the ship of the Pilgrims. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com to attend.