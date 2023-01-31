HLOM to explore Civil Rights

BATAVIA — Black history will be a theme of several monthly events scheduled during February at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 West Main St.
The Museum’s Trivia Night will feature the Civil Rights movement as its topic. William Wells Brown, a Buffalo abolitionist, will be the subject of the Museum’s guest speaker series. And Watson Bullock will be the focus of the Java with Joe E. speaker series.
n Feb. 9. The topic for Trivia Night, scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 9, is the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Admission is $5 ($3 for Museum members). If you would like to attend, contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or via email to hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.
n Patrick Ryan of the Buffalo History Museum will present a talk on Williams Wells Brown at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 as part of the Museum’s Guest Speaker Series. Brown was Buffalo’s preeminent Black abolitionist. Admission is $5 ($3 for museum members). If you would like to attend, contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or via email to hollandlandoffice@gmail.com
n Sharon Burkel of the Historic Batavia Cemetery Association will be the presenter for the next edition of the Museum’s Java with Joe E. series, scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 23. Burkel presents a program on Watson Bullock, an African-American man who moved to Batavia in the 1880s and went on to make significant impacts on many local organizations during his life. He is buried in the Historic Batavia Cemetery. Admission is free, and coffee and donuts will be provided. If you would like to attend, contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or via email to hollandlandoffice@gmail.com
