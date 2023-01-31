HLOM to explore Civil Rights

Daily News File Photograph

BATAVIA — Black history will be a theme of several monthly events scheduled during February at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 West Main St.

The Museum’s Trivia Night will feature the Civil Rights movement as its topic. William Wells Brown, a Buffalo abolitionist, will be the subject of the Museum’s guest speaker series. And Watson Bullock will be the focus of the Java with Joe E. speaker series.

