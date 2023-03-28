ALBION — For the first time the Hoag Library will be hosting a music series for the Albion community.
Jim Doyle, reference librarian for the Hoag Library, said he was hired about October of 2022 to bring in new, unique, and different programming at the library. He was the one who came up with the idea for a music series.
“I have operated a guitar studio in Orleans County for the last 23 years. Routinely attend Eastman School of Music level concerts,” he said. “I have always felt a need to help my community. To elevate a community means to place people in the presence of greatness. That why I have wanted to start this here in Orleans County. I have always felt the community is hungry for music and the arts.”
Doyle said he once had a guitar teacher who told him, “Jim, you need to get out into the world, with the movers and shakers.” So he strived to seek out musicians who are the “real deal” — people at the highest level of their craft.
Doyle wanted to bring in artists who never played in Orleans County. The musicians will be of all genres and styles, as long as they are cutting edge, growing and seeking.
The concerts will last for an hour.
The concert series will feature the following artists:
n Kinloch Nelson, noon April 1
n Ricardo Saeb, noon May 6
n Womba Africa, 6 p.m. May 15
n Trio Ghidorah, noon Aug. 19
n Sunshine Quan, noon Sept. 23
Additional performances to be announced. All performances are free and open to the public.
The concert series is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!
