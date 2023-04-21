BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum has announced, “Appraisals on Main: HLOM Appraisal Day.”

The event will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church on 300 East Main St. The community is invited to bring any of their treasures and heirlooms that may be collecting dust to see what they may be worth.

