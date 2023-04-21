BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum has announced, “Appraisals on Main: HLOM Appraisal Day.”
The event will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church on 300 East Main St. The community is invited to bring any of their treasures and heirlooms that may be collecting dust to see what they may be worth.
Appraisers from Bontrager Real Estate & Auction, Cottone Auctions, and Schutlz Auctioneers will be available to give their expert opinions.
There will be a $5 charge for each item appraised, with a limit of five items per person. All attendees are required to register for an allotted time slot on registration form.
The online registration form can by found at the museum’s website and Facebook page.
