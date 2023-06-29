PAVILION — Hollwedel Memorial Library will host a professional summer reading magic show on July 10.
The show is titled “YES I CAN” and is open to the community.
It will start 6 p.m. at the library on 5 Woodrow Dr. and is part of the library’s efforts to encourage children to read more during the summer.
The show will be presented by professional magician Cris Johnson. It will feature music, age-appropriate humor, fun magic, audience participation, and more.
The show is intended for children 4 to 12 years old and any fun-loving adults.
“This particular magic show is something different — it was designed to promote our summer reading program theme of ‘All Together Now’,” said Library Director Josselyn Borowiec in a news release. “Cris Johnson comes dressed in a fun costume, and the show will feature magic themed around different aspects of togetherness, a strong pro-reading, a fun free magic trick for every child who attends, an amazing effect where several kids help with a magic jigsaw puzzle, and more.”
Why did Johnson go to the trouble of creating a show around reading?
“I’ve been creating and presenting themed shows to libraries and schools across North America for nearly 20 years and it’s a passion of mine,” Johnson said.