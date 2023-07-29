Honor student to compete in the 2023 Miss New York Teen USA pageant
Riley Wall, a 16 year old from Alexander, enjoyed her experience in the Genesee County Fair pageant last summer that she began looking for other pageants.
She found through her online searching the 2023 Miss NY Teen USA pageant.
Riley, a state finalist for Miss NY Teen USA, will compete in August in White Plains. She says she is looking forward to taking the stage with qualified, confident and intelligent young ladies in the upcoming pageant.
Riley, the daughter of Rick and Jen Wall, said she wanted to challenge herself when she elected to enter the pageant where she will compete against diverse teens who are “not only beautiful, but intelligen and willing to share their hearts and minds as ambassadors” in both New York and throughout the country.
She said she hopes to gain self-confidence from the experience and meet some new people along the way.
Riley’s participation in the 2023 Miss NY Teen USA pageant is the first step that could lead her toward the Miss Teen USA pageant, which is televised and viewed by millions.
Riley is an honor student at Alexander Central School where she will be a junior in the fall.
Her interests include dance, band, chorus and listening to music. She has participated in the school band and chorus since fourth grade and has performed in several school plays.
Dancing is her passion; she’s been taking classes since she was 2 years old. She currently takes dance classes at KMS Dance Academy in Batavia and has been involved in several competitions. Riley takes ballet, acro, hip hop and jazz classes. She enjoys her contemporary dance class the most.
As a music lover, she prefers heavy metal bands like System of a Down, Slip Knot, Korn and Rob Zombie.
Riley is also an aspiring author. She is writing a book about a girl with schizophrenia that she hopes to publish one day.
Riley decided to write her book so people can become more aware of the disorder and other mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
She wants to learn as much as she can about the mental health field and how she can help people become more understanding of those who struggle with mental health. Riley intends to use her voice to bring awareness to these issues.
“After high school I plan to attend college, but I’m currently not sure what to major in. Probably something in the mental health field and continue dancing,” Riley said.
As for future pageants, Riley – who was also a contestant in a pageant when she was 8 years old – said she’ll “see how this one turns out and go from there.”
“I wouldn’t mind being involved in more pageants and maybe do some modeling to help with college expenses,” she said.
Riley said she is grateful for the opportunity to compete. She said her parents have been very supportive, which she credits for her continued success.
“I’m so lucky to have such supportive parents and my grandma even though I signed up for this without their knowledge. I wasn’t expecting to get this far and when I did, they supported me both emotionally and financially,” she said.
Riley said she agrees with the values the Miss NY Teen USA pageant conveys to young ladies.
“I like the message of the Miss NY Teen USA organization which is ‘confidently beautiful.’ In my knowledge of pageants in the past they have been mostly focused on a contestant’s beauty whereas this one focuses on skills such as interview and confidence,” Riley said. “I think it’s a great organization that believes in uplifting other young women.”