BATAVIA — The Genesee County 4-H Horse Program will host an Open 4-H Gymkhana Horse Show on June 10.
The show will start at 10 a.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Rd. Divisions will include Walk/Jog, Youth and Open.
The show is open to 4-H members 8 to 18 years old and adults over 18 years old. New York State 4-H Horse Show rules will apply to all participants.
Proceeds from the show will support the Genesee County 4-H Horse Program.
For more information, visit https://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/ or call the Genesee County 4-H Office at (585) 343-3040 ext. 101.