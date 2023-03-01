Some experts believe it’s important to identify prediabetes, especially if this inspires older adults to get more physical activity, lose weight, and eat healthier diets to help bring blood sugar under control. (Dreamstime/TNS)

I’ve been diagnosed with prediabetes. What does that mean?

(TNS) – If you’ve been diagnosed with prediabetes, it means your blood sugar levels are not high enough to be classified as Type 2 diabetes, but are high enough to indicate a need for change.

