BATAVIA — A 12-week anger management class is being offered by Independent Living of the Genesee Region.
The class will take place 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays from June 6 to Aug. 29 at 319 West Main St. in the Crickler Executive Business Center.
The class will be led by Debra McKnight, a certified peer who holds a bachelors degree in human services and has extensive experience facilitating support groups. The purpose is to help people with anger issues, using different conflict resolution strategies to better manage and resolve conflicts in their lives. It is open to people who are mandated by the courts or parole boards, along with the general public.
A certificate of completion will be awarded to those who attend all 12 weeks, but class size is limited. Pre-registration is required, along with the $50 class fee.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Cathy DeMare at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of service agencies.