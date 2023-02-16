BATAVIA — Independent Living of the Genesee Region is inviting everyone to its Lunch in the Dark Fundraising event.
The fundraiser will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 20 in the gymnasium of the New York State School for the Blind, 2A Richmond Ave.
Participants will experience lunch in a darkened environment in order to better understand eating and socializing with vision loss. As a group, they will talk about the best practices for making events with food more accessible, as well as strategies for eating with vision loss.
With a donation requested of $50 per ticket, the event includes a 50/50 split drawing and a Basket Raffle.
The BOCES Culinary Class will do the catering with a menu including Italian pot roast, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, risotto cakes, and panna cotta.
To RSVP contact Catherine DeMare at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.